KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman and Crandall police department are seeking the public's assistance identifying a man in connection with robbery and theft investigations in their cities.
At approximately 3:39 p.m., on Sunday, April 26, 2020, Kaufman police say the man entered a local convenience store, made a small purchase, asked for directions, and rushed the counter and took money from the cash register. The man then fled the location on foot.
At approximately 3:57 p.m., the Crandall Police Department a man, with the same description in the Kaufman case, entered the Scotties Exxon in their jurisdiction, reached over the counter during a purchase, and grabbed money from the cash register.
Witnesses to the Crandall incident say he possibly fled in a gray SUV southbound on Farm-to-Market (FM) 148.
Anyone with information on the pictured individual is asked to contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at www.kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.
Additionally, tipsters may contact the Kaufman Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (972) 932-3094 or the Crandall Police Department at (972) 427-3767 ext. 205.