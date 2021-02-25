FORNEY, Texas — A man suspected of theft from area job sites lead police on a five-county, 157-mile pursuit on Wednesday night — stopping just 14 miles short of the Louisiana state line.
According to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson, witnesses had previously reported the suspect and his vehicle stealing items from job sites in Rockwall and Kaufman Counties.
Witnesses again spotted the man at a job site in the Windmill Farms neighborhood and called 911, providing the suspect vehicle description.
Johnson says deputies from his office located the vehicle in Windmill Farms and attempted to initiate a felony stop on the vehicle. Instead, the suspect headed eastbound on U.S. Highway 80, into Terrell, through an industrial park in Terrell, and eventually eastbound on Interstate 20.
From there, Johnson says the pursuit traveled 157 miles and 2 1/2 hours before coming to an end 14 miles from the Texas-Louisiana state line.
"Thankfully, with the assistance of DPS 101, and outstanding spike sticks being deployed, suspect was arrested," Johnson told inForney.com.
36-year-old Joseph Warren was taken back to Kaufman County where he was booked into the Kaufman County Jail on a charge for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. Additional charges may still be pending out of multiple agencies as police investigate the theft allegations. Bond information was not available, as of press, as Warren was awaiting arraignment.