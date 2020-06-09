MESQUITE, Texas — Mesquite police say they are investigating the deaths of a 63-year-old man and his two teenage daughters as an apparent murder-suicide.
At approximately 10:25 p.m., on Monday, June 8, 2020, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Bradford Place. There, officers discovered a 63-year-old male deceased, lying on the floor in the residence, of an apparent gunshot wound to the head.
Officers continued to search the residence and discovered a 17-year-old female and 16-year-old female also deceased in the residence of what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.
"Upon investigation, it is believed that the male subject shot both female victims and then turned the weapon on himself," read a statement from the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday afternoon. "It was later determined that the male subject was the father of the two female victims."
Mesquite police have not released the names of the suspect or victims pending notification of next of kin.