OAK RIDGE, Texas — Oak Ridge Police Department Chief Thomas Peoples has been arrested on a solicitation/prostitution charge, inForney.com learned Thursday.
Peoples was arrested on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, by the Arlington Police Department, where Peoples is a resident, and charged with solicitation/prostitution involving a person under 18 years of age.
A spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department confirmed the arrest with inForney.com but was unable to speak on the case due to its involvement of a minor.
The Oak Ridge Police Department has obtained several policing and security contracts since its inception in 2017 — including contracts with school districts throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, in Harris County, and the greater Houston metro area.
The spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department and a representative of the Oak Ridge Police Department were unable to confirm if the charges stemmed from any contact or persons at campuses currently or previously under contract by the department.
Oak Ridge Mayor Al Rudin says the city is unable to comment on pending investigations. Rudin says Peoples was removed from his position as the chief of police yesterday following his arrest.
Peoples was booked into the Arlington Police Department's jail on the second-degree felony charge on Wednesday, transferred to the Tarrant County Jail, and was released after posting a $25,000 bond.
inForney.com has made a request with the Arlington Police Department for a copy of the arrest warrant affidavit.
The Arlington Police Department says the investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story.