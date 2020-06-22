KAUFMAN, Texas — One person has been arrested and several others are sought on arrests warrants in connection with a shooting on Saturday which spanned multiple scenes in Kaufman.
The Texas Rangers have also been requested to aid in the Kaufman Police Department's investigation into the shooting.
At approximately 9 p.m., on Saturday, June 20, 2020, the Kaufman Police Department and the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office responded to shootings reported int he area of Edgar Street, East First North Strret, and East Hickory Street.
Area residents told inForney.com they were outside for a 7-year-old's birthday party, with several bounce houses and dozens of children, when the shooting began.
"Witnesses from the scene were able to give Kaufman Police some very good information about the suspects involved in this crime," read a statement from the department on Monday."Malik T. Prox of Kaufman was named as a shooter by witnesses and he was found in the same area of town very shortly after the call of the shooting."
Prox was arrested the night of the shooting and has since been charged with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held at the Kaufman County Jail on bonds totaling $450,000.
Police say other alleged suspects have been named, are still at-large, and arrest warrants have been issued for their arrest. In their Monday update, police did not identify those named in the arrest warrants or specify how many were at-large.
"The investigation into this violent act is still active and ongoing at this time," read a statement from the department, in part. "Fortunately, no lives were lost and no injuries have been reported from any of our citizens and visitors that were in the area."
Anyone with any information, any video of the event, or home video in the area that might have evidence to help us in this case, is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (972) 932-3094.