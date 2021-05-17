FORNEY, Texas — A teenager was shot and killed and another was critically injured in an overnight shooting in the Forney area.
Just before midnight, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a reported shooting in the 5100 block of Hubbard Court, at its intersection with Canfield Lane, in the Clements Ranch neighborhood. There, neighbors had reported hearing five to six gunshots.
"Upon arrival, the deputies were met by several witnesses who stated that 2 juvenile victims had been shot," Kaufman County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Scott Whitaker tells inForney.com.
"The deputies entered the residence of the call location and found one male victim in the back bedroom of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest," stated Whitaker. "Deputies were then led to the back patio of the residence where a female victim was found with multiple apparent gunshot wounds."
The male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene and the female victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.
No arrests were made overnight and police are seeking information from the public, as well as area video surveillance, which may aid in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (972) 932-4337. Additionally, tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward by submitting tips through the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522 or online at www.KaufmanCountyCrimeStoppers.org.