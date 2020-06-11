FORNEY, Texas — A Forney man who police say pointed a gun at a local store employee has been arrested on charges for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.
This morning, at approximately 9:15 a.m., the Forney Police Department responded to a call in the 100 block of Kroger Driver regarding a customer who had pointed a gun at an employee of a nearby business and fled the scene.
"With assistance from the Precinct 2 Kaufman County Constables Office, who were at the scene of the offense, officers were directed to an address in the 2100 block of Gardenia Drive," read a statement from the Forney Police Department. "Deputies with the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Department, Constables with Precinct 2 Constables Office, and Forney Police Officers arrived and located the suspect at his residence."
There, police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Furlough, of Forney, without incident.
Furlough was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, and criminal mischief $2,500 to $30,000, a state jail felony.
Police say the criminal mischief charge stems from damage Furlough caused while fleeing the scene of the offense.