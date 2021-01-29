KEMP, Texas — Police are investigating an apparent "prank call" of an active shooter at the Kemp Junior High School earlier today.
At approximately 1 p.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office dispatch center received a 911 call from an anonymous caller reporting a shooter on campus at the Kemp Junior High School.
Kemp Junior High School was immediately placed on lockdown as police responded.
"...it was reported that during the call they think it was a prank call because kids were laughing in the background," read, in part, a statement from the Kemp Independent School District.
"The school was cleared by multiple police personnel and students were able to resume normal classes at approximately 1:30," continued the statement. "We want to ensure you that all students and staff are safe and that although it was presented to us as a "prank call" we treated it as a real situation. Student Safety is our number one priority and we will continue to keep our students and staff safe."
Police are now investigating the call and tracing the phone used to make the call, according to the district.