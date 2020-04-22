TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department and the Texas Rangers are investigating a shooting overnight that left a juvenile dead.
According to Terrell Police they were dispatched to the 400 block of Greenwood at 1:27AM this morning after reports of multiple shots fired.
Officers responded to the victim’s backyard where life saving measures were already underway, but were unsuccessful.
According to police the victim, a 15 year- old male, was pronounced dead on the scene.
The young man’s body was transferred to the medical examiners office early this morning, and the identity has not been released.
In a statement released this morning, Terrell ISD says they are heartbroken over the loss of one of their students.
“It is with heavy hearts that we share with you a tragedy within our Tiger Family. One of our beloved Terrell High School students tragically lost their life last night. We are completely devastated and heartbroken by this news, and we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of this student.
Terrell ISD will do everything in our power to provide comfort and assistance to the family and to our students and teachers as we process our grief together. Virtual counseling appointments will be made available to our students and staff through our Terrell High School Counseling Center as well as through Region 10 Education Service Center.
We kindly ask that everyone please be respectful of this student’s family, and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement read.
This is a developing story.