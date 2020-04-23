ROCKWALL, Texas — Rockwall Place 6 City Council member Patrick Allen Trowbridge, 52, was arrested earlier today on charges for possession or promotion of child pornography, according to police.
Last week, on April 13, 2020, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Rockwall Police Department of an IP address in the city of Rockwall sending videos of possible child pornography.
"Detectives investigated the tip and found probable cause to believe that multiple videos of child pornography had been sent via the online communications app "KIK" form the suspect's IP address," read a statement from the Rockwall Police Department. "They confirmed that the suspect's IP address was located at a house in the 600 block of Parks Avenue in the City of Rockwall and that the IP address was in the name of the resident at that location."
Earlier today, April 23, 2020, detectives obtained and executed a search warrant at the Trowbridge's residence, seeking additional evidence of child pornography.
During the search, detectives discovered images of child pornography on a smart phone belonging to and in the possession of Trowbridge, stated the department.
Trowbridge was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, a third-degree felony. Bond on each count was set at $20,000.
"At this point, we do not believe any of the images were of victims in Rockwall," stated the department.
The investigation remains ongoing.
According to the City of Rockwall, Trowbridge has been elected to Place 6 on the Rockwall City Council since 2018 and previously served as the vice chairman of the City of Rockwall's Planning and Zoning Commission since 2015.
His council biography states he has previously been an active YMCA volunteer.