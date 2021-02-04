SEAGOVILLE, Texas — A Seagoville man has pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office and federal court records.
On January 26, 2021, 27-year-old Armando Ramirez-Hernandez of Seagoville, Texas, pleaded guilty to distribution of a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Law enforcement had previously executed a search warrant at his Seagoville residence in connection with a child pornography investigation. There, investigators seized a number of digital devices, including two cell phones and a computer, and, upon forensic examination, discovered social-media chat communications.
"Ramirez-Hernandez admitted to transmitting several image files containing child pornography," read a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Northern District of Texas. "At the time he distributed the child pornography, he also possessed 2,786 images and videos of child pornography."
If convicted, Ramirez-Hernandez faces up to 20 years in federal prison.