SEAGOVILLE, Texas — The Seagoville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying two armed suspects who robbed the Seagoville Mini Mart last Thursday night.
The robbery occurred on November 12, 2020, at approximately 7:33 p.m. at the Seagoville Mini Mart located at 101 West Simonds.
Police say the robbery may also be linked to a similar offense that occurred a few hours later in the City of Dallas.
According to witnesses, the armed robbery suspects entered the store, ordered everyone to the ground, and told the clerk to put all the money on the counter. The clerk put the money on the counter and went to the ground.
After the suspects left the store, the clerk hit the hold-up alarm, moved to the back office, and called police.
The suspects returned to the store and grabbed a rack of lighters and energy drinks before ultimately fleeing.
"One suspect appeared to be Caucasian, or Hispanic, and was wearing a dark hoodie with a ghost mask and the other suspect appeared to be possibly African American and was wearing a blue face mask and a hoodie," stated the department.
"The vehicle that the suspects left in appeared to be a dark blue colored sedan with distinct areas of paint missing on the roof of the vehicle and across the back fin area of the trunk. The license plate, if any, could not be seen due to the distance from the camera monitor. It appeared that the left rear tail light may have been burned out."
Police say the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seagoville Police Department non-emergency line at (972) 287-2999.