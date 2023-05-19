KAUFMAN, Texas — A search warrant executed at at local Kaufman gas station revealed an illegal gambling place, illegal narcotics, and other violations, according to the Kaufman Police Department.
Earlier today, members of the Kaufman Police Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Kaufman County Precinct 1 Constable's Office executed the search warrant at AAA Food Mart, located at 1002 East Mulberry Street.
"An investigation into the AAA Food Mart location employees started following multiple complaints from area parents reporting that the location is selling illegal items to minors," stated the department. "During our investigation, the location was also operating an illegal gambling place."
According to the department, investigators discovered evidence of employees operating an illegal gambling place, illegal drugs, fire code violations and city code violations.
Kaufman police arrested on person at the time of the warrant execution. Additional arrests warrants are active and the investigation remains ongoing.