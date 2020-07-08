FORNEY, TEXAS — The Kaufman County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting tonight in the Windmill Farms neighborhood in Forney.
At approximately 9:35 p.m. this evening officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Bainbridge Drive.
At least one victim, a male is being transport by helicopter to Baylor Medical Center Dallas. Authorities say that man was reportedly shot in the “buttocks” and requires medical attention inForney.com has confirmed.
A KCSO spokesman tells inForney.com tonight that they are still early in their investigation and are aware of only one victim. No arrests have been made at this time related to the case.
This is a developing story.