TALTY, TEXAS – Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office investigators are working to identify a man that was found deceased along Interstate 20 this morning.
According to authorities, deputies were dispatched to IH-20 near mile marker 494 and FM 1641 near Talty at approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning for an abandoned vehicle.
KCSO public information officer Jolie Stewart tells inForney.com that an unidentified male was found deceased next to the vehicle when deputies arrived.
“We are actively working to determine the identity for one male victim,” Stewart says, “Once we identify him, we will be working to notify his next of kin.”
Stewarts says they cannot confirm whether the body and the vehicle are linked at this time.
Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Pct. 3 Judge Rhitt Jackson responded to the scene and ordered the victim to be transferred to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office for autopsy.
Authorities declined to speculate how long the man appeared to have been deceased but did say the man did not appear to have suffered from any obvious wounds.