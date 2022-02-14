SUNNYVALE, Texas — The Sunnyvale Police Department is investigating a string of vehicle burglaries.
Beginning February 11, 2022, through February 14, 2022, the Sunnyvale Police Department has investigated numerous burglary of motor vehicle offenses throughout the town.
"ALL of these offenses are taking place in UNLOCKED motor vehicles parked at Sunnyvale residences," read a statement from the department.
Police described the three alleged suspects as African-American males in a newer model white Dodge Charger.
One suspect is captured on video exiting the white Dodge Charger and checks for unlocked doors on the vehicles. When he locates an unlocked door, two more suspects exit the white Dodge Charger and assist in going through the vehicle in search of valuables such as money, jewelry and firearms, stated the department.
"We are reminding citizens to lock your vehicles and if possible park them in a garage."
Anyone with information on these suspects or these burglaries is asked to contact the Sunnyvale Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at 972-203-0312 or 972-203-0321.