TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department has apprehended a suspect in the shooting death of a Terrell High School student early this morning.
According to local law enforcement officials, a capital murder warrant was issued earlier this evening for a male juvenile in connection with the shooting.
The juvenile was apprehended without incident tonight and is awaiting to be magistrated by a Kaufman county judge. His identity has not been released by officials at this time.
According to Terrell Police they were dispatched to the 400 block of Greenwood at 1:27AM this morning after reports of multiple shots fired.
Officers responded to the victim’s backyard where life saving measures were already underway, but were unsuccessful.
According to police the victim, a 15 year- old male, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Family has confirmed that the young man's identity is Joshua Brantley. Brantley was a student at Terrell High School.
This is a developing story.