KEMP, Texas — A Texas Department of Criminal Justice parolee has been charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, evading arrest or detention, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle in connection with a police chase and crash on Saturday in Kemp.
At approximately 7:48 a.m., on Saturday, April 11, 2020, the Kemp Police Department was assisting the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office in an attempt to locate a vehicle in suspected in a vandalism investigation in the area of Horseshoe Circle and U.S. Highway 175.
A Kemp Police Department officer attempted to make contact with the driver of a blue Honda in the area, identified by police as 26-year-old Jame Matthew Painter.
Painter, according to Kemp Police Department Chief Suzanne Martin, sped off while the officer was attempting to make contact — almost striking the officer, another deputy, and children in the roadway.
Painter fled onto U.S. Highway 175 and, during the course of the pursuit, police say a firearm and narcotics were thrown from the vehicle. Those items were later recovered and a passenger in the vehicle, identified by Kaufman County jail records as 23-year-old Tyler Lee McManus, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of a firearm by felon.
Martin says multiple agencies assisted in the pursuit which ended in the vehicle crash in the 8400 block of City Lake Road at approximately 8:20 a.m.
Painter was arrested and booked into the Kaufman County Jail and is being held on a $500,000 bond for the aggravated assault against a public servant charge, $25,000 for evading arrest, $25,000 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and no bond on a Texas Department of Criminal Justice parole hold.
McManus is being held on bonds totaling $100,000.