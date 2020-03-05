TERRELL, Texas — Terrell ISD school board trustees voted to accept the resignation of Reginald Williams, the board’s vice president this week.
Williams, who has served on the Terrell School board representing district 2 since his appointment in 2007 was forced to resign from his post as part of a plea agreement after his wife, Sharraine Williams, pled guilty to stealing money from students while she was employed at the district. The court order he resign by Monday, March 2.
Mr. Williams was not present for the meeting where the board accepted his resignation and authorized the Superintendent to initiate a process for assisting the board in filling the vacancy by appointment.
According to the district, the Superintendent is now accepting letters of interest from potential candidates and will accept those through the close of business on Monday, March 23. More information about requirements and eligibility for the position are available now on the district’s website.
Subsequently, the Terrell trustees also voted unanimously to appoint Lisa Asher as the board’s new vice president. Ms. Asher represents district 3 and has served on the board since 2006 according to a district spokesperson.