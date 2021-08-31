TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a man in connection with a theft investigation.
According to the Terrell Police Department, the unidentified white male committed a theft at 701 West Moore Avenue on August 10, 2021, at approximately 4:51 p.m.
"This subject appears to be in his late 20's to mid 30's, has a heavy build and full beard," stated the department. "The subject also has a distinct tattoo on the back of his upper left arm. The tattoo is in the shape of a vertical rectangle."
Police say the man was possibly driving a white 1997-2008 Buick Regal or Buick Century with chrome wheels or hubcaps, with the exception of the left front wheel which was black.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrell Police Department at (469) 474-2700 or, to report a tip anonymously, contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at (877) 847-7522.