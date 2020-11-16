TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is attempting to identify the suspect in a felony theft from person case.
The incident occurred on November 2, 2020, at approximately 1:15 a.m. at the Quick Trip located at 1619 State Highway 34.
The department released several photos from surveillance footage inside the Quick Trip of the individual, and his vehicle, they are attempting to identify. The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver Dodge Caliber.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Terrell Police Department at (469) 474-2700 or Detective C. Seabolt at (469) 474-2789.