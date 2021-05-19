TERRELL, Texas — The Terrell Police Department is investigating a bomb threat made to a local retailer earlier today.
The threat prompted the evacuation of Academy Sports & Outdoors, located at 580 American Way, on Wednesday afternoon, according to Terrell Police Department Captain A.D. Sansom.
Witnesses tell inForney.com it appeared neighboring retailer, Hobby Lobby, was also evacuated.
Sansom says an unknown caller stated a bomb had been left in the business.
"Everyone was evacuated, a walk-thru search conducted and scene returned to the manager when no bomb was found," he told inForney.com.
Police are continuing to investigate who made the threat.