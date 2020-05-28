TERRELL, Texas — Two people were arrested on drug-related charges during a traffic stop in Terrell.
At approximately 10:51 a.m., on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, a Terrell Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a black Chevy pickup truck in the 1000 block of Farm-to-Market (FM) 148.
"The driver voluntarily reported he had a history of drug usage and informed the officer he had nothing on him or with him, today," read a statement from the Terrell Police Department. "He then provided a consent to search the vehicle."
Upon searching the vehicle, police located a small amount of marijuana and took the driver into custody. A further search-incident-arrest revealed 67 grams of suspected methamphetamine which field tested positive.
Arrested were 39-year-old Billy Mays of Terrell and 31-year-old Megan Archer of Dallas. Both were charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 greater than or equal to four grams and less than 200 grams.