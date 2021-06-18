KEMP, Texas — The Kemp Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at CEFCO Convenience Store overnight.
According to police, two black males entered the CEFCO and robbed the clerk, at gunpoint, of an undisclosed amount of cash and cigars.
"The night clerk was not injured and officers arrived within a minute of receiving the panic alarm," read a statement from the Kemp Police Department.
Police say the suspects possibly left in a black Dodge Charger west on U.S. Highway 175.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kemp Police Department at (903) 498-8600 or by email at KempPD@CityofKemp.org. or call the non emergency number to speak with an officer 469-376-4598.