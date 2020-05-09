MESQUITE, Texas — The Mesquite Police Department is seeking two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting of a Terrell woman early Saturday morning.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case.
At approximately 1:47 a.m., on Saturday, May 9, 2020, the Mesquite Police Department responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Gillette Drive and Avis Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a woman had been shot.
The woman, identified by police as 29-year-old Keniesha Coleman of Terrell, Texas, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.
"It is believed the shooting was the result of an altercation with two unknown suspects (one black male, and one black female) that have no previous relationship with the victim," stated the Mesquite Police Department.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1 (877) 373-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers tips can remain anonymous and, if the tip leads to an arrest and indictment, could be eligible for a reward up to $5,000.
Additionally, tipsters can contact the Mesquite Police Department Dispatch at (972) 285-6336 or Detective D. Barrett at (972) 216-6791 or dbarrett@mesquitepolice.org.