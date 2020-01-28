FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Police Department is seeking assistance from the public identifying two women in connection with a credit or debit card abuse case.
Police released surveillance images of the two women on Tuesday morning in connection with an incident at the Forney Walmart on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at approximately 11:01 p.m.
Anyone with information on the two women or the pictured vehicle is asked to contact Forney Police Department Detective Klosterman at (972) 564-7633.
Additionally, tipsters can contact the Kaufman County Crime Stoppers anonymously, and may be eligible for a reward, by calling (877) 847-7522 or online at http://kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org.