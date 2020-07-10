ROSSER, TEXAS — Human remains recovered by the Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office this morning along State Highway 34 are believed to belong to a man who was struck and killed on IH-45 outside Ferris just hours earlier according to authorities.
inForney.com has confirmed with both Kaufman and Ellis county law enforcement officials that the remains found near Rosser, are believed to belong to a victim that had been tragically killed hours earlier on IH-45 near exit 236 outside the city of Ferris, in neighboring Ellis county.
According to a Ferris Police Department spokesman speaking on background, the Ferris Fire Department was dispatched to assist the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to a reported motor vehicle and pedestrian accident on the interstate just before dawn this morning.
Police say they believe an unidentified man who was on the interstate on foot was fatally struck by a large truck. The victim’s body was dismembered on impact and littered the highway. Parts of the victim’s body were recovered and transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office Friday morning.
Hours later, approximately 35 miles from the original crash site, KCSO deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of South State Highway 34 near the entrance of the Trinity River Authority pump station. There KCSO Criminal Investigations Division found an undisclosed amount of dismembered human remains as previously reported by inForney.com. Those remains were delivered to the Dallas County medical examiners office early this afternoon after recovery.
According to an Ellis County Sheriff’s office spokesman, Dallas County Medical Examiners office officials were able to determine that the unidentified remains delivered by the KCSO were most likely associated with remains delivered earlier in the day from the fatality accident in Ferris. The medical examiner’s office contacted both agencies this afternoon. Investigators must now wait on lab and autopsy results to confirm this.
Authorities have not been able to confirm how the few remains were displaced and ended up in Kaufman county, but say there is a possibility they were unknowingly transported by 18 wheelers or other vehicles.
According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s office, DPS will be leading the investigation, but they do not anticipate criminal charges, calling it a “tragic accident.”
inForney.com was unable to reach a DPS spokesman for comment by press time.
The man’s name will not be released until he has been identified and the notification of his next of kin.
