FRUITVALE, Texas — The Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance locating a wanted fugitive who fled from police earlier today following a disturbance with a firearm.
Jacob Howell of Fruitvale, Texas, was allegedly involved in a disturbance involving a firearm. Howell left the residence after the disturbance and later returned to the Fruitvale-area around Van Zandt County Road 1124 and 1126 in a stolen vehicle, according to the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office.
When confronted by law enforcement, police say Howell fled in the stolen vehicle and led police on a brief vehicle pursuit before dumping the vehicle in a wooded area and fleeing, and subsequently evading capture, on foot.
"Howell is to be considered armed and dangerous," stated the sheriff's office. "If you observe Howell, do not confront him, you are asked to contact your local Law Enforcement immediately."
The Edgewood Police Department, Grand Saline Police Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety aided the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office in their initial search for Howell following the pursuit earlier today.
Anyone with information on Howell's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Van Zandt County Sheriff's Office at (903) 567-4133.