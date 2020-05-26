GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — A wanted man was arrested in a stolen pickup truck in Gun Barrel City is facing narcotics and possession of identifying information charges, according to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office.
Over the weekend, a Henderson County Sheriff's Office deputy spotted 32-year-old Dusty Lynn Rhodes in the Gun Barrel City area — Rhodes was wanted on warrants out of the Henderson County Sheriff's Office for class C misdemeanor assault and possession of marijuana under two ounces.
The deputy stopped Rhodes and a vehicle check of the pickup truck revealed it was reported stolen out of Wilmer, Texas.
During a search of the vehicle, incident arrest, deputies located methamphetamine and various debit and credit cards, driver's licenses, social security cards, and vehicles titles that did not belong to Rhodes.
Rhodes was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of identifying information. In addition to the warrants, Rhodes is being held at the Henderson County Jail on bonds totaling $33,000.