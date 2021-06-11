KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A Wichita Falls man wanted on 13 felony warrants in Kaufman County was arrested yesterday after members of the Wichita Falls Police Department SWAT Team executed multiple search warrants in their city.
At approximately 3 p.m., the Wichita Falls SWAT Team and Wichita Falls Police Department Crimes Against Property detectives served an initial search warrant at 505 Lee Street in search of 35-year-old Nolan Sylver Kerry.
Kerry was arrested on the 13 Kaufman County felony warrants which charged him with six counts of engaging in organized criminal activity, four counts of burglary of a building, theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, theft of property between $30,000 and $100,000, and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Wichita Falls Police Department detectives obtained an additional search warrant for the Lee Street property to search for stolen property and located four stolen vehicles and additional property stolen during a train-cargo burglary.
Law enforcement personnel from Burlington Northern and the Santa Fe Railway were also on scene related to the train-cargo burglary investigation.
Detectives also obtained a third search warrant for Kerry's residence at 814 North Cottonwood Street in Wichita Falls. During a search of that residence, police say they located more stolen property.
Based on the stolen property discovered during the execution of Thursday's search warrants, police say additional charges are expected to be filed against Kerry.
Kerry is being held in the Wichita County Jail on the 13 felony Kaufman County warrants on bonds totaling $650,000.