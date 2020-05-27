TERRELL, Texas — A Wills Point man was arrested after leading Terrell police on an approximate-hour long pursuit into the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex early this morning.
At approximately 1:57 a.m., a Terrell Police Department officer attempted to stop a 2007 Ford F-150 pickup truck for a traffic violation on Interstate Highway 20 near mile marker 501.
The driver refused to yield to the officer and continued westbound on the highway.
A check of the vehicle revealed it was stolen, according to the Terrell Police Department.
Several other law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit, at times, including a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter and Highway Patrol troopers, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Dallas Police Department.
48-year-old Christopher Lee Mallewick was behind the wheel and led police through multiple Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex cities, at times reaching speeds of 100 mile per hour, before running out of gas at Riverside and Spur 348 in Irving, Texas, at approximately 2:53 a.m.
Mallewick was taken into custody without further incident but refused to identify himself, according to police. He was later positively identified through the use of fingerprints.
Mallewick has been charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, and remains at the Terrell Municipal holding facility pending investigative interview and transfer to the Kaufman County Jail.