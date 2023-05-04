CRANDALL, Texas — Three Crandall Middle School coaches are on administrative leave after several student-athletes reported injuries during a bear-crawl punishment, as first reported by Fox4News.
"We are extremely concerned and are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the very best way to respond. We want our parents and community to be assured that our staff works hard every day to protect our students in the educational environment. Our students safety and well-being is a top priority, and we deeply regret when any student is injured at school," read a statement from Crandall ISD Superintendent Anjanette Murry.
According to Fox 4, approximately 80 female 8th grade student-athletes were involved in the punishment and at least 10 have filed complaints with the Crandall Independent School District's police department.
Crandall ISD Administration and the Police Department are conducting separate investigations into the incident.
