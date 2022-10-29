FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD invites our Forney Family to join us for the ceremonial groundbreaking of Mary Lou Dewberry Elementary on Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5:30 p.m. on Falcon Way. Ms. Dewberry and family will be in attendance for the event.
Dewberry Elementary is the 10th elementary school to open in Forney ISD, and Courtney Parker will serve as the principal when the campus opens in Fall 2023. Parker is currently the principal at Blackburn Elementary, where she has served since 2015. Beth Dalton, who has served as assistant principal of Blackburn Elementary since 2018, will become the principal of Blackburn in Fall 2023.
“We have been blessed with a phenomenal leadership team at Blackburn Elementary, as they have served the neighborhood and our Advanced Academics and Fine Arts Academy (AAFAA) students,” Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry said. “We are excited to have Ms. Parker open our newest elementary school, and Ms. Dalton take the lead at Blackburn beginning in fall 2023.
Parker has been an educator for over 25 years, serving as an elementary reading, math and special education teacher before becoming a principal.
“Working for FISD for the past 7 years has been an amazing experience, and I can’t wait to continue to build relationships with the students and families of this great community as we open Dewberry Elementary together,” Parker said. “I am looking forward to creating new traditions that not only promote excellence for our future scholars of Dewberry Elementary, but also bring an element of fun to each classroom that will enrich every student. Being asked to start this rich legacy of success and pride within our community as the new principal is exciting.”
Dalton has been an educator for over 15 years as an elementary math and science teacher and an intervention specialist before becoming an administrator.
“For the past eight years, I’ve been fortunate to call Forney ISD my home. During my time here, I’ve had the opportunity to teach in multiple disciplines, work with an amazing admin team and overall grow as a colleague and leader,” Dalton said. “I am honored to be the new principal at Blackburn Elementary. I look forward to working with the campus, staff, students and community to continue the great traditions and academic excellence that Blackburn has perfected over the years. With fine arts as our focus, we will continue to foster a love of learning with our Bulldogs!”