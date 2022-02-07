FORNEY, Texas — Forney High School Band Director, Cody Newman was recently named to the 2022 Yamaha "40 Under 40" — Celebrating Excellence in Music Education. This national music education advocacy program celebrates and recognizes outstanding music educators who are making a difference by growing and strengthening their music programs.
Newman was selected based on:
• Proposing and implementing new or bold ideas.
• Offering innovation and imagination in achieving plans and objectives.
• Establishing and growing or improving music education in Forney and Forney High School.
The Forney High School marching band advanced to the University Interscholastic League (UIL) High School State Marching Band competition in 2021.
Yamaha launched the "40 Under 40" music education advocacy program in 2021 to recognize and celebrate outstanding young music educators. These remarkable teachers share the joy and power of music-making with their students who range from transitional kindergarteners to college undergrads.