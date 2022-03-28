FORNEY, Texas — The Forney High School Highsteppers Dance Team recently competed in the HTE Dance competitions on Saturday, March 26 and returned home with the Grand National Championship title!
This is the sixth time the FHS Highsteppers have won the Grand National Championship title since they first entered the competition in 2013.
The team has participated in five competitions that began in December. The Highsteppers have scored higher than 109 teams throughout Texas and 31 other states. The average team score between all the competitions was 97.3.
Below is a list of all of the awards won by the Forney High School High Steppers at the HTE Dance Competition.
9-10th Grade NATIONAL CHAMPION Solo Erin Cooksey
11-12th Grade 2nd Runner Up Solo Alyssa Goble
DANCE OFFICERS
NATIONAL GRAND CHAMPION
National Champion Large Team
National Champion Officer Jazz, Officer Lyrical, Officer Novelty
Best in Class Officer Jazz
Best Showmanship, Best Entertainment, Best Precision, Best Technique, Best Choreography
Super Sweepstakes
LINE OFFICERS
National Champion Officer Contemporary, Pom, Prop
Best Showmanship, Best Choreography
Super Sweepstakes
TEAM
NATIONAL GRAND CHAMPION
Best in Class Team Novelty, Team Pom
National Champion Large Team Lyrical, Prop, Pom Novelty
Best Presentation, Best Showmanship, Best Entertainment, Best Precision, Best Technique, Best Choreography
Super Sweepstakes