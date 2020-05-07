FORNEY, Texas — Forney Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry was live from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to announce additional Class of 2020 graduation plans.
Terry says the Forney ISD Class of 2020 graduation will be one of the first events to be held at the newly-constructed Globe Life Field on June 1, 2020.
More details on the event are expected in the coming days.
The district will still do a family photo and diploma pickup on May 20, 2020.
