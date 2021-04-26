FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District) — The Forney Independent School District recently announced the District’s 2020-2021 District Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year. The announcement was made at the Forney Education Foundation’s Casino Night Fundraising event on Saturday, April 24, 2021.
Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry, Forney ISD Board of Trustees President Mr. Greg Pharris and Forney ISD Board of Trustees Vice President Chad Johnson announced the winners at the event.
The Forney ISD 2020-2021 District Elementary Teacher of the Year is Stephanie Thompson and the District’s 2020-2021 Secondary Teacher of the Year is Destinee Chavez.
Thompson is a 4th grade teacher at Crosby Elementary School. When announcing her as the Crosby Elementary Teacher of the Year this year, Principal Lloyd Ashcraft stated, “Stephanie is a role model for all teachers. Her love for students is admirable. She goes above and beyond in her classroom with building relationships, preparing engaging lessons, and being available for past students.”
Thompson began the school year as a virtual teacher, and as more students transitioned back into the classroom over the school year, she returned to face-to-face instruction.
Chavez is an 8th grade English, Language Arts and Reading (ELAR) teacher at Warren Middle School.
“Mrs. Chavez is not only an amazing teacher but has had a huge role in the success of our campus this year,” said Warren Middle School Principal, Josh Garcia. “She is always doing what is best for students both virtually and face to face. She has done a great job working through this challenging year. She has helped not only lead her 8th grade ELAR team but also many of her fellow teachers through various ways to teach and adopt best practices for our virtual students. Mrs. Chavez has great rapport with her students and builds relationships with them so easily. She does all this while still holding them to very high academic expectations.”
The District Teachers of the Year were first selected as their Campus Teacher of the Year earlier this year. Each Campus Teacher of the Year was then interviewed by a District Teacher of the Year selection committee consisting of community members, retired teachers and/or administrators from Forney ISD and professionals from other educational institutions.
Thompson and Chavez now move on to the Region 10 Education Service Center (ESC) Region 10 Elementary and Secondary Teacher of the Year competition. The winners of the Region 10 Teacher of the Year competitions move on to be considered for the State Teacher of the Year honor.
For more information about the Forney Independent School District, contact the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.