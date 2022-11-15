FORNEY, Texas — For the fifth year in a row, the FISD Board has lowered the tax rate for residents living within the Forney ISD school boundaries. The Board approved the new rate during the September meeting. Since 2020, the Forney ISD tax rate has decreased by a total of 18.5 cents.
“Our board continues to show they are committed to responsibly managing the district’s funds entrusted by our community,” Forney ISD Superintendent Dr. Justin Terry said. “We are proud to serve our Forney Family and thankful to have a community that supports our goals as a district.”
The trustees voted on the new tax rate that will include a Maintenance and Operations (M&O) rate of 85.46¢ per $100 of assessed value. The Interest and Sinking (I&S) tax rate that provides funds to pay off bonds, will remain the same at 50¢ per $100 of assessed value. The total tax rate for residents in the Forney ISD is $1.3546 per $100 of assessed value.
The District also announced recently that it had received an “A” rating for “Superior Achievement” from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). The rating system measures the quality of school district financial management and reporting systems.
The “A” rating is the highest possible score a school district can receive. The Forney ISD has received an “A” rating every year since 2016.
For more information about the Forney Independent School District, contact the Forney ISD Marketing and Communications Department at info@edu.forneyisd.net or by phone at 469-762-4100.