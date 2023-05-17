FORNEY, Texas — Forney Independent School District (ISD) Board Trustee Barbara Jo Green has stepped down after 8 years of service, citing personal reasons.
Green's resignation was accepted at the May 16, 2023, meeting of the board.
"Barbara Jo Green has served the students, staff, and families of Forney ISD since 2015 as a school board member," read a statement from the district today. "After years of dedicated service to the Forney Family, she has decided to step down for personal reasons."
Green recommended Dr. Michael Idemudia to be her replacement, according to the district's statement, and a motion made by Board Vice President Chad Johnson to accept her recommendation was seconded by Secretary Becky Dobbs. The vote was unanimous in appointing Dr. Idemudia to the remainder of Green’s term.
Dr. Idemudia has lived in Forney ISD since 2005. He and his wife have 3 children; 1 is a graduate of Forney ISD and 2 students are currently attending school in the district. He is a United States Marine Corps veteran, received the U.S. Presidential Leadership Award for military service before completing his education. He holds a doctor of nursing practice in Leadership from Texas Tech University, and owns a local medical practice.
Dr. Idemudia has served on both the 2019 and 2022 Forney ISD Facilities Planning Committees and the 2021 Strategic Planning Committee. In addition to his service to Forney ISD, he also volunteers and serves on committees at his church.
“It is an honor to be recommended and appointed to serve on the Forney ISD school board,” Idemudia said. “I consider it a privilege to represent our community and serve the students, families and staff of Forney ISD. I look forward to working with the other 6 members of the board to continue moving the district forward in a positive direction and build on the incredible foundation already established.”