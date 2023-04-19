FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District recently broke ground on three new campuses and held an acknowledgement ceremony for Clay Jones Intermediate.
On April 14, 2023, district officials and staff members, members of Clay Jones' family, and other community members gathered at the site of what will be the new Warren Middle School for a groundbreaking ceremony — which is adjacent the current campus.
The new Warren Middle School is expected to open in the Fall of 2024 and, at the time of completion, the current campus will transition to the Clay Jones Intermediate campus.
On April 17, 2023, the district broke ground on the Ed Wilson Elementary School. This campus will be located near Jackson-Rhodes and The OC. It is also expected to open in the Fall of 2024.
According to Forney ISD, Wilson Elementary will also serve as the new home of the Dual Language Academy.
And, on April 18, 2023, the district broke ground on the Donald P. and Vivian N. Themer Middle School campus. This campus too is expected to open in the Fall of 2024 near Henderson Elementary.
According to the district construction update page, over the next 10 years, Forney ISD is predicted to more than double in size from the current 16,000 students to over 35,000 students due in part to an expected addition of over 15,000 home in the next 5 years.
By 2030, that number is expected to have increased to over 30,000 homes and over 35,000 students.
For more construction updates and campus flyovers and graphics, visit the district's construction update page, here.