FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District (ISD) cheer squads continue to have success during the competition season.
The Warren Middle School, Forney High School and North Forney High School cheer squads recently competed in the 2022 National Cheer Association (NCA) High School Cheer Nationals which were held at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas, Texas on Friday, Jan. 21 and Saturday, Jan. 22.
All three squads returned home from the competition with top honors. The competition consists of teams from across the country competing in the NCA High School Cheer Nationals Competition.
The Forney High School Cheer Squad finished in 6th place in the nation and the North Forney High School Cheer Squad finished in 18th place in the nation. The NFHS squad was also named a finalist for the ‘Go be Great’ award, an honor given to a few top teams in the nation for excellence in community service.
The Warren Middle School Cheer Team finished in 2nd Place in the Junior High division. They were also awarded a Technical Excellence Award.