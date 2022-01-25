FORNEY, Texas — The Forney High School and North Forney High School Color Guard squads recently competed at the North Texas Color Guard Association (NTCA) competition, on Saturday, Jan. 22, at Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas and returned home with several top honors.
The North Forney High School Color Guard presented their 2022 show entitled ‘Behind the Mask and came away with 1st place with a score of 77.2! The NFHS Colorguard show is based off of the musical, ‘The Phantom of the Opera’.
The Forney High School Varsity Colorguard and the Forney High School Junior Varsity (JV) Color Guard also performed at the NTCA competition and also won several honors.
The Forney High School Varsity Color Guard captured second place in the ‘National A’ division and the Forney High School JV won sixth place in their competition.
The Forney High Varsity Color Guard’s show entitled, ‘The Raven, Nevermore’, is inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s poem and the Forney High JV Color Guard show is entitled ‘False Confidence’, where the performers portray what it means to have positive self confidence.
The next local performance for all three Color Guard squads will be on Feb. 12 at Jackson Middle School in Forney. The NFHS Color Guard will host an NTCA Competition that will include approximately 50 surrounding high school color guard groups.
For more information and to purchase tickets visit the NTCA website at https://www.ntca-online.com/events/35696.