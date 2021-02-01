FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District has recently cut ribbon to open three new learning facilities; a new Welding and Fabrication building; a new culinary arts restaurant, The Local; and the new Animal Science Center.
Not only will the new facilities provide students with different career programs and opportunities to earn certificates, the district says its partnership with the Dallas County Community College District (DCCCD) and Texas Tech University will provide high school students and community members an opportunity to earn college credits and certificates in several trade practicums.
The Welding & Fabrication building will provide students from both Forney High School and North Forney High School those such opportunities including programs for Agricultural Mechanics, Metal Mechanics, Introduction to Welding, Welding I, and Practicum in Welding. Later this year, those progams will be made available to community members through their partnership with DCCCD and Texas Tech.
The Local, a student-operated cafe at Forney High School, will begin serving Grab & Go Meals each Thursday in February, according to the district. Students from Forney High School and North Forney High School participating in the district's Culinary Arts program can study Principles of Hospitality and Tourism, Introduction to Culinary Arts, Culinary Arts, and Advanced Culinary Arts. Additionally, students can earn a ServSafe Food Handler Certification and the ServSafe Manager Certification.
The newly renovated and expanded Animal Science Center at North Forney High School, which serves both high schools, includes designated areas for pigs, goats, and a show arena. The district's Off the Leash program, a dog sitting service open to the public, is also housed at the Animal Science Center.
