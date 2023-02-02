FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD announces Jackson Middle School’s Director of Bands, Cory Graves, has been named a Yamaha “40 Under 40” Music Educator. Graves is one of just four educators selected from Texas, and he is the only middle school director to be selected from the state.
These educators were nominated and ultimately chosen for demonstrating essential characteristics of action, creativity, courage and growth.
“Our goal is to make every student in the program feel valued, heard and understood,” explained Graves. “When students know you care, they will go the extra mile every time!”
Yamaha launched the “40 Under 40” music education advocacy program in 2021 to celebrate and recognize outstanding music educators who are making a difference by growing and strengthening their music programs.
“The district, along with the Fine Arts program, are proud of Mr. Graves' accomplishments and the relationships he has built with his students,” said Director of Fine Arts Mario Luna. “He is deserving of this significant achievement and we are honored he is part of our Forney Family.”