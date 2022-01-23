FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District's enrollment numbers are projected to possibly more than double by 2032, according to housing market closures and the district's 2021 third-quarter demographics report.
With 23 active residential subdivisions developing new lots within the Forney ISD boundaries, the district added 1,570 new students last fall. And, with assumptions in the demographic's report — overall student yield of .60 to .65 for the next 10 years, district averages roughly 3,000 new home each year, no charter impacts, and more — the district's latest reported enrollment of 14,340 in the the report could see a growth to 25,462 by 2026-27 and up to 35,099 by 2031-32.
To fuel that growth are roughly 28,000 planned future lots within district boundaries. As it sits today, the housing landscape potential is only about 30% of total build-out. Approximately 4,500 of those lots are already in active development.
Approximately 75% of the residential new annual starts are north of U.S. Highway 80, according to the report, and approximately 60% of the district's current enrollment resides within the same.
According to the report, growth on the north side of U.S. Highway 80 will continue to outpace the south. While the south has comparatively more available vacant acres — 20,000 vs. 15,000 — the projected density is lower.
With over 12,000 VDL/future lots currently in the pipeline north of U.S. Highway 80, build-out may bring more than 16,000 students. While, on the southside, with 6,000 VDL/future lots, build-out may bring 11,000 students south of the highway.
What does that mean for campuses? According to the report, at build-out, Forney ISD may eventually house approximately 47,000 to 55,000 students in approximately 21 to 24 elementary schools, 6 to 8 intermediate schools, 6 to 8 middles schools, and 4 to 5 high school campuses. Numbers that would eventually put Forney ISD in line with districts such as Plano ISD, Garland ISD, and San Antonio ISD, the report compares.
See below for the complete report and additional data.
Forney ISD 3Q21 Demographic Report by inForney.com on Scribd