FORNEY, Texas — Forney ISD students, staff, teachers and families once again stepped up with a significant amount of food donations during the 2021 Forney ISD Pack the Pantry Food Drive to benefit the Forney Food Pantry.
The Forney ISD Pack the Pantry Food Drive began on Monday, Oct. 4 and ran through Wednesday, Nov. 3 at every school and the District’s central administration building. Students, teachers and staff members donated cans of food as well as other items throughout the drive.
On Thursday, Nov. 4 and Friday, Nov. 5, cadets in the Forney ISD Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFJROTC) visited every school in the District and loaded the donations on a truck and then delivered them to the Forney Food Pantry. When all the donations were counted, students and staff donated a total of 27,637 items that were delivered to the food pantry!
The District held two competitions during the Pack the Pantry Food Drive this year. One competition included the total number of donations and the other was a new competition called ‘Canstruction’. During the days the schools collected the items, they could build a structure with the donations. Several schools were very creative with their ‘canstruction’ designs, but Blackburn Elementary School took first place with their design.
The total donations competition at each school were categorized by grade levels. The competition included an elementary school competition, an intermediate school competition, a middle school competition and a high school competition.
Henderson Elementary School won the elementary competition with 3,269 donations and Rhea Intermediate School won the intermediate division competition with a total of 2,796 donations.
The middle school winner was Warren Middle School with 4,461 and Forney High School won the high school competition with a total of 3,255.