FORNEY, Texas — With early voting already underway, inForney.com reached out to Forney ISD School Board candidates to get information on each of them.
Election Day is Saturday, May 7.
Position 6, Becky Dobbs, Incumbent
First, I would like to thank each and every one of you who have supported me and trusted my leadership over the years that I have served as a Forney ISD School Board Trustee. I am currently seeking re-election to Position 6.
I have lived in Forney since 1979 and graduated from Forney High School in 1983. I attended East Texas State University, where I studied English. My husband, Robert, and I have been married for 35 years. We have 5 children, all of whom attended Forney schools. All but one of our 8 grandchildren are in Forney ISD or have graduated here. I was a stay-at-home mom while my children were in school and then served as Worship Assistant at First Baptist Church Forney for 13 years, retiring in 2021. My family has always been active at FBC, and I have had the privilege of serving as church pianist there, as well as for school UIL and community events since I was 15. I remain a dedicated supporter of fine arts in our schools, as this is an integral part of who I am.
Forney has, and always will be considered home for us, and I have a great, deep-rooted love for our community. Serving here in many different capacities has been an incredible honor and privilege, and I humbly ask for your support to continue serving and giving back to the place that has given me and my family so much.
InForney.com: What personal or professional experience do you bring to the office you are running for?
My 16 years as a Forney ISD School Board member, along with approximately 150 credit hours of continuing education with the Texas Association of School Boards have prepared me for this critical time for our district. I have had extensive training in school finance, student achievement, challenges facing fast growth districts, safety, technology, bullying, special programs and populations, cyber security, legislative mandates and many other important topics and issues we face. Through my experience I have gained the skill to incorporate the needs and priorities of the community into strong policies. Additionally, I have been involved in advocating for our district at the state and federal levels. These experiences and continuing education have not only proved to be invaluable during my tenure, but also more than qualify me to continue serving.
InForney.com: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city or district that you believe you contribute to a solution?
Other than the obvious challenges that come with our tremendous fast growth, which I believe the district is continuing to address proactively, I believe that the most important issue currently facing our school district is closing the academic gaps that have occurred due to the learning loss during the pandemic. Our job is to educate children. My support for teachers and the curriculum they teach, contributes to this gap being closed. Teacher shortages are at an all-time high due to the frustrations they are facing in the classroom. By continuing to add support personnel and relevant programs on each campus to help with remediation, discipline, and providing additional counseling, educators can focus more on academics. We also need to continue to increase teacher incentives while preventing non-academic additions to curriculum that create a larger burden on educators and should be left to individual parents and families.
InForney.com: What does transparency mean to you? How important is it?
In my capacity as a school board member, transparency is keeping our stakeholders thoroughly informed on any decisions that will be made on behalf of the district, in accordance with the law. In order to fulfill my duties and obligations as an elected official, being completely transparent is non-negotiable to me. It is essential that our school board maintains open and honest lines of communication with citizens.
InForney.com: What can voters expect of you if elected?
Today, I remain as committed to our children and community as I did in my first term. Every decision I have made has been with children as my number one priority. I will continue to work tirelessly to collaborate with our Board, Administration, Employees, Taxpayers, Parents and our State and Federal Representatives to protect our educational values, protect the students of Forney ISD, and to expand the academic experiences of our children to best prepare them for higher education and career paths. I will continue to stand by our Forney ISD mission statement—“In partnership with parents and the community, the District shall create and sustain an environment to maximize the potential of each learner.”
inForney.com: How can voters learn more about you and your stance on specific issues?
If anyone would like more information about me or where I stand on issues, I am happy and honored to have conversations with you through a personal meeting, email, or phone conversation. You can also find more information on my campaign page, https://www.facebook.com/BeckyDobbs4FISD. Contact: (214) 564-9040 or bsue131313@gmail.com.
Position 6, Erika Price, Challenger
I was born and raised in Oakland, CA and have lived in Texas for the last 10 years with my husband of twenty years. Don’t hold it against us; we got to Texas as soon as we could and are proud to call Texas home! We have two beautiful children Aria (14) and Aslan (10) who have attended Smith, Criswell and Warren Middle School. I am a Health and Wealth Coach, but I’ve worn a few hats professionally: I worked for the Mesquite Police Department as a Police Dispatcher and prior to that I was an Associate Scientist! I love to connect people and build community, and it’s the reason that I moved away from Science; I wanted to do something I felt was more impactful relationally. In California I enjoyed volunteering in different capacities including in Children’s and Youth Ministry in a Pastoral role. In Texas I have served on several FISD committees through the years including as PTO President at Smith Intermediate (then Smith Elementary), and women’s pastor at Mustang Creek Community Church. I currently volunteer every Friday as the Character Coach for the 7th and 8th grade girls athletics program at Warren Middle School.
InForney.com: What personal or professional experience do you bring to the office you are running for?
I was raised in an environment somewhat similar to what Forney is becoming. We’re now a melting pot of diverse backgrounds: folks from various states and countries, with multiple languages, cultural expressions, ethnicities and socioeconomic backgrounds. When we first purchased our home 15 years ago we bought in a “small” town with a relatively high median income. After living most of my Forney days in Windmill Farms and now living within city limits I’ve experienced the diversity that is Forney and understand we have to think outside the box to meet everyone’s needs. I have been a bridge-builder in our community for years; using my platform as “admin” in my local Moms group to help women build relationships, collaborate, volunteer, and more. I have professional experience as a Police Dispatcher/911 operator so I am more aware than most civilians on safety issues.
InForney.com: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city or district that you believe you contribute to a solution?
I believe the most important issue that our district is facing right now is fast growth with a wide range of needs that must be addressed at once. As new schools are being built we also have to evaluate and re-evaluate what has been effective and what has been ineffective at tenured schools and schools that just experienced their first school year. We need manpower, insight and strategy to navigate the issues simultaneously because every student matters and one group of students must not be priorititzed over another. We also have learning gaps to close, which is not just a FISD concern, it’s global. To navigate all of the issues we need to listen to our teachers, parents, students, administrators and community members that have expertise in areas that will be an asset to the district and then vote for changes that need to be made.
InForney.com: What does transparency mean to you? How important is it?
Transparency means that I am open and honest about what is going on with information that the public should be privy to. It means when we make a decision that in its application seems to not work out as expected, that we admit that, and work to remedy the situation. Transparency is being consistent both in public and behind closed doors. Transparency is very important, not only because stakeholders pay taxes, but because our children are our most important commodity! Parents, grandparents, and community members have a vested interest in seeing that our children are afforded a solid education and that we are providing our kids the framework to become adults who will positively impact our society,
InForney.com: What can voters expect of you if elected?
Voters can expect me to take a look at every issue presented with no special interests influencing my decisions. My campaign was paid for by friends, family and community members who believe I will be an asset to the School Board. I have no vested interest in anyone other than our students. I have been known to promote volunteerism in the schools and with my new platform, though not in a School Board capacity, I will continue to advocate for and encourage parents, grandparents, and community members, as appropriate, to volunteer, support our teachers, and utilize the channels that the school district has provided to share feedback and concerns to the district. If issues make it to the Board level I will make decisions and vote according to my own conviction as if I am making a decision on the outcome for one of my own kids.
inForney.com: How can voters learn more about you and your stance on specific issues?
My email is always open at coacherikaprice@gmail.com I can also be reached on Facebook at www.facebook.com/voteerikaprice or on IG @voteErikaPrice or my website voteerikaprice.com
Position 7, Chris Andrews, Incumbent
I am honored to have served on the Forney School Board for the last 6 years and am seeking your votes to serve a 3rd term.
I graduated from FHS in 1993 and moved back to the area 20 years ago to raise my family in the that ANAna community that helped raise me. My oldest daughter, Alex, graduated from Forney last year and is now attending UT Austin. Ava, a freshman at FHS, plays volleyball. Camille is a 6th grader at Rhea and is developing into a talented artist. Harrison is a 4th grader and the last of eight Andrews to attend Johnson Elementary. When I decided to run for School Board in 2016, I did so with a goal of serving 12 years. With the support of my family, we felt this goal would allow enough time to truly impact our district and community. I believe that my experienced service on the school board will be beneficial to help this district in unprecedented times of growth. We currently have over 14,000 students with projections that we will have 35,000 by 2031. Our district faces many issues that we must be prepared to handle: College & Career readiness, school safety, facility additions, and equity for all Forney students. I am committed to make sure every student has the opportunity to learn and develop equally, no matter what school they attend.
InForney.com: What personal or professional experience do you bring to the office you are running for?
After graduating from Texas A&M with a civil engineering degree, I have been fortunate to work in commercial construction for 25 years. Professionally, I manage construction projects with budgets that exceed 10 figures. I understand the logistics of working alongside large teams and the expectations of managing large budgets and am comfortable in making confident decisions that affect those. With our district growing exceedingly fast, we will be building multiple schools and facilities over the course of the next decade. I can provide knowledge and insight in commercial construction that will be valuable to our district. The board consists of 7 individuals, each with their own expertise and background: construction, education, legal, financial, fine arts, business owner, service, etc. This collective knowledge allows the board to make well-rounded decisions in the best interest for our students and our district.
InForney.com: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city or district that you believe you contribute to a solution?
Addressing the fast growth of our school district is a critical issue that must be dealt with proactively. FISD is one of the fastest growing districts in the state, in one of the fastest growing counties in Texas. Families are choosing our city to raise their children. Those students need facilities that can properly accommodate a learning environment to help educate and develop their growth for the future. We must be dedicated in properly planning for our future. Without the proper facilities, our district would be forced to use modular classrooms, limit extra-curricular opportunities, and create teacher-student ratios that are too large to properly educate each student. In addition, our plans must provide equitable opportunities to all of our students on every one of our campuses.
InForney.com: What does transparency mean to you? How important is it?
Transparency allows for those that are not “in the room” to know how and why decisions are made in the best interest for our district. Much like personal decisions, all factors have to be considered; what are the pros and cons, how does this one decision alter and affect future decisions. The board works collectively to make decisions on what is best for the students in our district. Transparency allows our community to know why that decision was made. A district cannot thrive when the community feels like a board member makes decisions out of selfish reasons, ulterior motives, or bases a decision off a sole issue. The school board is most effective when each member brings their individual concerns, knowledge and expertise to the table to be considered in the discussion leading to that consensus.
InForney.com: What can voters expect of you if elected?
Expect continued focus on what is important for our district and, above all, what is in the best interest of our students. School board trustees are the only elected individuals where our constituents, the students, don’t get a vote. Our board is a team of 8 where we collectively make decisions without an agenda, and make sure our students have what they need to be prepared for their future, no matter if that is in the college classroom, in their careers, or in military service. I have been honored to be chosen by our community to represent our school district and I hold my position in high regard. In my 6 years of service I have been fortunate and dedicated to have attended every board meeting, small group discussion and public forum, and have completed my continuing education requirements each year. I’ll continue to serve selflessly and faithfully knowing that my contribution to district decisions affect everyone in Forney.
inForney.com: How can voters learn more about you and your stance on specific issues?
You may visit either my personal Facebook page at Christopher Andrews or my campaign Facebook page at Christopher Andrews for Forney ISD School Board. I also have an information website at www.ElectAndrews.com.
I welcome questions. I have nothing to hide and relish the opportunity to educate people on what are the key issues facing Forney ISD, and why decisions by the board are made.
Position &, Katrina Black, Challenger
My name is Katrina Black, and I am running for FISD School Board Place 7. I am a mom to 2 beautiful girls, Chasitee & Catie, a grandmother to baby Reece, a wife to Mr. Al Black, a professional leader in the corporate world, and most importantly, I am a child of Christ. I have deep Texas roots and very humble beginnings, born and raised in east Texas where my husband and I both attended public schools. My college career was unconventional, I entered the workforce right after high school. After 5 years of working, I decided to go back to school where I earned 2 bachelor’s degrees in Business Management and Business Marketing while working full time and raising my first daughter. I have been blessed with a wonderful career at AT&T where I hold a strategist role in an innovative organization that specializes in large-scale transformation and automation efforts supporting business customers. When I am not working, I spend as much time as I can loving on everyone’s children, and of course, my own. As a parent to a child with special needs, I am personally vested in our school district and am an active child safety advocate for parents and kids in our community.
InForney.com: What personal or professional experience do you bring to the office you are running for?
In my professional career of over 20 years, I have successfully led large-scale transformations and teams, executed on multi-million-dollar capital portfolios, and have effectively managed the continuous needs to prioritize necessities over the “nice to haves.” I have been credited with being a good steward of our business finances and for bringing people together to collaborate, capture their points of view, and develop solid solutions and plans for our future.
From a personal perspective, I have been actively involved with our community and our children over the past few years. I have volunteered on FISD’s Culture of Excellence Committee, am a band and track parent, have attended and spoken up at school board meetings, and have stood up for kids who were victims of being bullied. I have also written proposals and worked with our local legislators on bills to better protect our children.
InForney.com: What do you believe is the most important issue facing your city or district that you believe you contribute to a solution?
Our district is facing a period of unprecedented growth at such a rapid velocity, we are seeing more diversity, and our kids’ safety must be our #1 priority. Forney is undergoing a large-scale transformation. My professional experience as a transformation strategist uniquely positions me to look at things through a different lens, provide a fresh perspective, and to impact decisions affecting the future of our kids. Academic success is achieved by starting with a firm foundation, connecting, relating, and building a relationship of trust. My personal connections to parents, teachers, local law enforcement, and kids have stemmed from my willingness to listen, seek to understand, and learn more about the changes they would like to see within our district. I am confident that I can bring valuable solution ideas and contributions that will strengthen our position for growth and keep our kids’ best interests and safety as our top priority.
InForney.com: What does transparency mean to you? How important is it?
Transparency starts with communication and implies openness and a clear understanding of what is happening. Information should flow freely in both directions, not just one. Talking straight and making sure complete information is available is necessary to build and maintain our community’s trust. We should encourage and facilitate opportunities for feedback from those who are on the receiving end of decisions made so that we can adjust and continue to improve along the way. Finally, when we’ve made a mistake, owning it goes a long way in cultivating a positive relationship and maintaining respect. It’s extremely important for leaders serving our community to champion a healthy relationship of transparency and honesty. If I am elected to the school board, the people within our district can count on me to do the right thing and keep them in the loop!
InForney.com: What can voters expect of you if elected?
1) I am an independent thinker with great ideas for moving us forward.
2) Child safety will be at the forefront of every vote I cast. As we are making decisions for our current student population, planning out our future, and constructing new schools, child safety will be at the core of our infrastructure plans. I am passionate that our kids must feel safe from the time they leave home to the time they return.
3) I will approach finances and budget management from a conservative lens, analyzing, inspecting, and asking the hard questions. “Why is this a necessity? When is it really needed?”
4) Lastly, we won’t be a successful district without community support behind us every step of the way. Our community can expect me to welcome their ideas, encourage open dialogue, and incorporate their points of view on the areas of oversight that fall into my authority.
inForney.com: How can voters learn more about you and your stance on specific issues?
I am always happy to connect with people, learn from them, and share where I stand on specific issues. Voters can connect with me and learn more about my platform in a variety of ways.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/katrina4kidsake Website: www.votekatrinablack.com
Email: katrina@votekatrinablack.com Phone: 904.708.1660