FORNEY, Texas — A Forney Independent School District teacher has been named a Top 5 Finalist for this year's running for Texas Teachers of Tomorrow's Teacher of the Year Award.
Named from Forney was Laura Cottle, a 3rd Grade English, Language Arts, and Reading teacher at Claybon Elementary School.
Cottle, and the other finalists, were nominated by field supervisors and principals across the nation as stand-out teachers, among other things. The 2022 Teacher of the Year title is a people's choice award selected after public voting closes on July 25, 2022. The winner will be announced in early August.
"I am so honored to be nominated for the Texas Teachers Of Tomorrow Teacher of the Year!!!" Cottle told inForney.com.
To submit a vote, visit https://www.teachersoftomorrow.org/2022-teacher-of-the-year-finalists. The voting application is at the bottom of the page. One vote per email address is permitted.
See below for Cottle's responses to Teachers of Tomorrow:
Q: What motivated you to select the teaching profession?
A: As cliché as it sounds, I wanted to be a teacher to help make a difference in this world. I have always been called to help people. I firmly believe that a teacher that cares for their students can make a lasting impression. I love focusing on social emotional learning in partnership with the academic learning. Being able to have a small role in someone’s life is a really humbling part of being a teacher.
Q: What is your favorite part about being a teacher?
A: My favorite part of being a teacher is being around the students every day and watching them grow. I am able to not only teach them the academic skills they need but also teach them empathy, perseverance, how to be a good friend, and how to show kindness. The dressing up in costumes isn’t so bad either. I am the “Ms. Frizzle” of my school.
Q: What is the most impactful moment you have experienced as an educator?
A: The most impactful moment I experienced as a teacher was watching student’s growth mindset shift as the year went on. 3rd grade is a huge year for these kids with it being their first year to state test. They come in nervous and thinking everything is difficult. Showing students, I believe in them and that they should believe in themselves helps shift that mindset. That’s when you see a change in the way they speak about school and how they act.
Q: What is one important lesson you hope your students take with them when they leave your classroom?
A: The one lesson I hope students take with them is that as long as you give your 100% effort to something then that is all that matters. Whether that is school, sports, being a friend, or existing in this world. There is always someone that believes in them. Even 40 years down the line when they forget my name, I still hope they knew that I always believed in them!
Q: Why do you deserve to win the 2022 Teacher of the Year award?
A: I believe the classroom should be a safe and welcoming place where children can learn, have fun, and be themselves. l create an inclusive environment and make children feel safe in a risk-free learning environment. I believe having a growth mindset is a huge focus for my classroom. Every classroom is like a family or a community. My role is to help students learn and develop their learning styles. I incorporate collaborative learning, hands-on activities, and independent work all while keeping learning fun and engaging. My goal is for children to grow mentally, intellectually, emotionally, and socially so they can use the skills they learned to be successful in the future. I believe cooperation between parents, staff, students, and myself will make for a great classroom and learning environment. We all grow as the year goes on and I think that’s the beauty of being a teacher. “Go confidently in the direction of your dreams. Live the life you have imagined.” ~Henry David Thoreau