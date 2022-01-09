FORNEY, Texas — Forney Independent School District teacher Jennifer Garrett was nominated for the LifeChanger of the Year award.
Garrett is a Fourth grade language arts teacher at Lewis Elementary.
The LifeChanger of the Year award, sponsored by the National Life Group, recognizes K-12 educators and school employees across the country who are making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership.
"Jennifer is a remarkable teacher," read a statement from her nominator, who elected to remain anonymous. "She has a heart of gold and helps every child reach for the stars. She definitely deserves recognition."
Fellow educators and students — past and present — left messages of support on her LifeChanger nomination page.
"I’m her daughter and I’ve watched my whole life how impacted so many kids are by my mom," stated Miranda Wiseman. "She brights up so many lives because of the way she treats and loves people. I always feel as though I have tons of brothers and sisters because of how many people call her their mom."
"I had the pleasure of working closely with Jennifer for three years. I can confidently say I would not be the teacher I am today if it weren’t for Jennifer’s constant support, encouragement, and expertise. She truly has a heart for kids," stated Hannah Laird. "Her passion for making a difference is apparent in all that she does. Not only does she change the lives of her students, but the teachers she works with as well!"