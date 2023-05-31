FORNEY, Texas — Christopher Evans, a Computer Science teacher at North Forney High School, was recently selected as an honorable mention for the 2023 CS Teaching Excellence Award.
This award recognizes teachers who “demonstrate their excellent work inspiring students to explore the computer science field; effectively engage students in learning rigorous, standards-aligned, computer science content; and a focus on broadening participation of underrepresented students in computing.”
Award recipients were chosen through an extensive application process with a highly competitive pool of over 120 participants. The CS Teaching Excellence Awards are designed to recognize outstanding teaching by K–12 computer science teachers. Awards are made possible by a grant from Infosys Foundation USA. Each year, CSTA selects at least three K-5 CS teachers and three 6-8 teachers of the ten national winners.
Evans holds a bachelor’s in Radio and Television Production and a master’s in Educational Technology Leadership, both from Texas A&M University-Commerce. He began teaching technology applications 17 years ago and transitioned to CS eight years ago. During that time he’s started two CS programs, including his current program at NFHS where he pioneered the district’s first AP CSA class. Outside the classroom, Christopher coaches UIL CS and CoderZ League Virtual Robotics teams and leads elementary and middle school summer coding camps.